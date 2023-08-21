ELKHART — Elkhart police are seeking information on the death of a 27-year-old woman.
Police report that at 7:16 p.m. Saturday, they were dispatched to 1426 Cone St. for a medical emergency, but upon arrival, found Ciarra Thompson, 27, inside with several injuries. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, and is handling the investigation. All further inquiries regarding the status of the investigation should be directed to the Homicide Unit.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked by investigators to contact the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2821, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP, 800-342 STOP or visit michianacrimestoppers.com.
There is no immediate threat to public safety, investigators said.