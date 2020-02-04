ELKHART — Officers with the Elkhart Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a 56-year-old woman.
Connie Spaulding was listed as a missing person Monday. She was last seen walking away from her residence in the area of Elkhart Avenue and Johnson Street.
Spaulding is a 56-year-old white female, 5-feet tall, 120 pounds, with curly blonde hair and green eyes. Spaulding was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket with a light green knit hat and camo pants.
Spaulding's family is concerned for her welfare, Elkhart police reported.
Police ask that anyone who comes into contact with her or may have seen her to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.
