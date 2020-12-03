ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson and City Engineer Tory Irwin announced Thursday a proposal to increase sewer rates in order to meet federal court deadlines to reduce wet-weather sewage overflows into Elkhart’s rivers and meet Clean Water Act requirements.
“While many residents and businesses are experiencing hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have no other choice to meet federal deadlines and avoid costly fines,” Irwin said in a news release. “Because of our responsible fiscal stewardship over the years, Elkhart’s combined water and sewer bills will remain among the lowest in the region and state even after this increase.”
The proposal will be introduced to the Common Council on Monday, officials stated in the news release.
If approved, residents and businesses would see their first sewer bill increase in six years.
For a typical residential customer using 4,000 gallons of water per month, the monthly sewer bill would rise from $31.07 currently to $36.06 beginning in January 2021 and to $41.46 in January 2022.
“Even after the proposed rates are fully in place, Elkhart’s average combined residential water-sewer bill will still be 27 percent lower than today’s state average bill,” Irwin said. “More importantly, the increased funding will protect Elkhart’s waterways from untreated sewage, and safeguard the people who enjoy fishing, boating, recreating and watching wildlife along its banks.”
