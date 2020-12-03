SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Wilma E. Fry Miller, 96, of Shipshewana, died at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at her residence. She was born Oct. 14, 1924, in LaGrange County, to Eli and Anna (Yoder) Bontrager. On Feb. 14, 1946, in LaGrange County, she married Joe E. Fry. He died Oct. 8, 1969. On Nov. 1…