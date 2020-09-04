ELKHART — Beginning Tuesday, Elkhart Street Department crews will be paving streets and need vehicles along those streets to be moved.
According to city officials, vehicles should be removed from the street prior to 7 a.m. and not return until after 7 p.m. or until barricades are removed. Sidewalks can be used to and from homes, but street access will be prohibited during the paving process, city officials said.
Weather permitting, the paving schedule will be:
Tuesday — C.R.15 from Middlebury Street to the north railroad crossing, the southbound lane.
Wednesday — C.R.15 from Middlebury Street to the north railroad crossing, the northbound lane
Thursday —Gage Avenue from Superior Avenue to Wood Street and St. Claire Avenue from Superior Avenue to Wood Street.
Friday — St. Claire Avenue from East Jackson Boulevard to Wood Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.