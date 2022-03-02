Elkhart officers cleared after fatal shooting

ELKHART — Two Elkhart Police officers will not be criminally charged following a fatal shooting in December.
Officers Scott Swanson and Benjamin Martin responded to a reported incident at approximately 5:29 a.m. Dec. 15, in the area of the 100 block of West Hively Avenue, according to a news release from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney for Elkhart County. This lead to a confrontation with Jahad Patterson, 20, Elkhart, who reportedly had pulled a gun on the officers.
“Officer Swanson identified himself as police and verbally ordered the male to show his hands; however, the male pulled a gun from his pocket and began raising it toward Officer Swanson,” the release said. “Upon seeing the gun, Officer Swanson fired his weapon.
“Officer Martin observed the man pointing a gun at Officer Swanson and also fired his weapon at the man. The man then fell to the ground. Officers tactically approached and found the man to have a .380 Sig Sauer handgun, with his finger still within the trigger guard area.”
Patterson, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had a reported history of arrests and violent behavior, the release reads.
“He had been arrested multiple times, out of state, for resisting, assault with a deadly weapon, and drug offenses, the release stated. “In March of 2021, Mr. Patterson had been committed for mental health treatment by law enforcement after he had attempted to stab his siblings, and had previously stabbed himself.
“Furthermore, in September of 2021, he had fired a handgun inside his residence, which penetrated the wall into his neighbor’s apartment,” the release reads. “Over the night immediately before this event, he had been causing a significant disturbance within his apartment, harmed himself, then engaged in the acts at the liquor store and toward police. At the time of his death, he was also under the influence of alcohol.”
In a formal statement, Prosecutor Vicki Elaine Becker said the actions of the officers were “clearly justified.”
“My office will not be filing any criminal charges against Officers Martin and Swanson for their use of deadly force toward Mr. Patterson,” Becker said.
