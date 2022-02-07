CULVER CITY, Calif. — Mark Baer, originally from Elkhart, Indiana, will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune this Tuesday.
Baer has been married to his wife for almost 30 years and they currently live in southern California, though Mark’s parents and sister still reside in Elkhart.
Baer works is a software engineer who enjoys fly fishing, visiting wine country and barbecuing. He’s been a Wheel Watcher for decades and finally decided to apply to be a contestant last year by uploading a video submission to WheelofFortune.com. After participating in a virtual audition, Mark describes going into taping his episode as “surreal.” Mark hopes to spend more time in wine country and start building a small ranch or vineyard in the area with his winnings.
For those interested in watching Baer spin the wheel, the show airs at 7 p.m. on WSBT-TV, Channel 22.
To become a contestant, Wheel of Fortune fans can submit applications at https://www.wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition. There, potential contestants can show off their puzzle-solving skills and potentially be selected to appear as a contestant on the show from the comfort of their own homes. If selected to be on the show, everyone goes home with a minimum of $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.