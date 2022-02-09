Whoa, did that just happen?! A Wheel of Fortune first! A second $100,000 winner in a row! 🚨 2 NIGHTS 2 HUGE WINS! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/i5MpUJggXC— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) February 9, 2022
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Elkhart native Mark Baer won big money on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night.
Baer won $126,550, with $100,000 of that being the grand prize won in the Bonus Round. Included in his overall winnings was a trip to the Dominican Republic.
And to make the win even more astounding was that Baer's grand prize win was back-to-back with Lisa Kramer's grand-prize win on Monday.
According to host Pat Sajak, this has never happened in the show's history.
“I was just hoping to not make a fool out of myself!” Baer shared of his win. “This is amazing!”
Baer has been married to his wife for almost 30 years and they currently live Burbank, in southern California, though Mark’s parents and sister still reside in Elkhart.
Baer works is a software engineer who enjoys fly fishing, visiting wine country and barbecuing. He’s been a Wheel Watcher for decades and finally decided to apply to be a contestant last year by uploading a video submission to WheelofFortune.com. After participating in a virtual audition, Mark describes going into taping his episode as “surreal.” Baer hopes to spend more time in wine country and start building a small ranch or vineyard in the area with his winnings.
The $100,000 is the biggest cash prize a contestant can win regularly on the show if they do not successfully acquire the $1 Million Dollar Wedge and bring it to the Bonus Round.
Baer and Kramer are the second and third $100,000 grand prize winners of Wheel of Fortune’s 39th season. On Jan. 25, Ilene Knebel was the first $100,000 grand prize winner of Season 39.
