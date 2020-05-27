ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson’s weekly town hall will take place at 6 tonight.

Roberson will be joined by the CEO of the Elkhart County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Diana Lawson, and Elkhart 311 Coordinator Trina Harris.

People can watch live on Facebook or on WebEx at the link below. Questions will be taken.

Here is how to join:

Join by web: coei.webex.com

Event number: 476 002 657

Event password: cityhall

Join by phone: +1-415-655-0001

Event address for attendees: https://coei.webex.com/coei/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea3941fa0ff7595477732919d7d006873

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you