ELKHART — Mayor Rod Roberson’s weekly town hall will take place at 6 tonight.
Roberson will be joined by the CEO of the Elkhart County Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Diana Lawson, and Elkhart 311 Coordinator Trina Harris.
People can watch live on Facebook or on WebEx at the link below. Questions will be taken.
Here is how to join:
Join by web: coei.webex.com
Event number: 476 002 657
Event password: cityhall
Join by phone: +1-415-655-0001
Event address for attendees: https://coei.webex.com/coei/onstage/g.php?MTID=ea3941fa0ff7595477732919d7d006873
