Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots. Waves 3 to 6 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&