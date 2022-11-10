GOSHEN — A man arrested for robbery in Elkhart back in early September was sentenced to four years in prison and another two years on probation during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.
James Davis III, 37, Elkhart, who was sentenced by Judge Michael Christofeno, had been facing one Level 5 felony count of robbery, as well as Level 6 felony counts of unlawful possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, though the unlawful possession charge was thrown out as part of his plea agreement.
According to court documents, the charges stem from a Sept. 4 incident during which Johnson allegedly threatened a clerk’s life during an attempted robbery at a convenience store located at 1901 Cassopolis St., Elkhart.
Prior to his sentencing Thursday, Davis was granted an opportunity to issue a final statement regarding his case.
“I appreciate that everything went as quickly as it did, and I apologize to the community and everything, apologize for wasting y’all’s time,” Davis said. “I just want to plead guilty. I mean, I deserve everything I get, man. I really do. So, I just appreciate it.”
As sentenced under his plea agreement, Davis will serve five years at the Indiana Department of Correction with two years suspended and two years on reporting probation.
As for the resisting law enforcement charge, Davis will serve one additional year at the IDOC, to be served consecutively with the attempted robbery sentence, bringing his total prison sentence to four years.
MURDER TRIAL CONFIRMATION
• The trial date for an Elkhart man charged with killing his roommate back in August of 2021 was confirmed Thursday during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings.
Dustin McKee, 31, is facing charges of murder, a Level 1 felony, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, in connection with the shooting death of Brandon Lowe, 38, following a disagreement at an Elkhart apartment house, 424 N. Michigan St.
McKee had also reportedly been convicted of a felony battery charge in Cass County in April of 2019, which made it illegal for him to have a gun at the time of the incident.
During Thursday’s trial status conference, attorneys for both the prosecution and the defense confirmed their intentions to bring the case to trial on Dec. 5.
According to Judge Christofeno, a Level 1 felony has an advisory sentence of 55 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of 45 years and a maximum sentence of 65 years, while a Level 4 felony has an advisory sentence of six years, with a minimum of two years and a maximum of 12 years.
However, McKee is also facing a possible enhancement penalty for use of a firearm which could add an additional five to 20 years for the murder charge, thus increasing the minimum possible sentence to 50 years and the maximum to 85 years.
McKee’s next appearance in court, a trial status conference, is set for Dec. 1.
GUILTY PLEAS
• Derek Boss, 44, is facing a six-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Level 3 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday.
Boss, who appeared in court for a hearing in his case Thursday, confirmed to Judge Christofeno his intention to plead guilty to the Level 3 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine in an amount of 28 grams or more. The charge stems from his Feb. 23 arrest in Elkhart County.
According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 3 felony is a minimum of three years in prison, a maximum of 16 years, and an advisory sentence of nine years. Those convicted of a Level 3 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.
However, under his plea agreement, Boss will serve 10 years in prison at the IDOC with four years suspended and four years to be served on reporting probation.
With the acceptance of his plea bargain and guilty plea, a sentencing hearing for Boss was set for Dec. 8.
• Jimmie Marrow is facing a half-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday.
Marrow, who appeared in court for a trial status conference in his case Thursday, confirmed to Judge Christofeno his intention to plead guilty to the Class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from his Jan. 25 arrest in Elkhart County.
According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Class A misdemeanor is up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
However, under his plea bargain agreement, Marrow will be sentenced to 180 days in prison to be served at the Elkhart County jail. All remaining terms will be left to the discretion of the court.
After taking the guilty plea under advisement, a sentencing hearing for Marrow was set for Dec. 8.
Additionally, it was noted that by pleading guilty to the Class A misdemeanor charge, Marrow admitted to violating the terms of his probation stemming from a previous October 2011 armed robbery conviction.
As such, a dispositional hearing to discuss the probation violation was also set for Dec. 8.
INITIAL HEARINGS
• Joshua Flora, 37, Michigan City, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for his initial hearing Thursday.
Flora is charged with Level 3 felony armed robbery, as well as four Level 6 felony charges including auto theft, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a syringe. The charges stem from his Jan. 29 arrest in Elkhart County.
According to Judge Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 3 felony is a minimum of three years in prison, a maximum of 16 years, and an advisory sentence of nine years. Those convicted of a Level 3 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.
As for the Level 6 felony charges, the penalty for each charge is a minimum of six months in prison, a maximum of two and a half years, an advisory sentence of one year, and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Taken together, Flora could potentially be looking at a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison.
During Thursday’s hearing, Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Flora’s behalf. He also found him to be indigent and appointed the Elkhart County Public Defender’s Office to represent him.
Christofeno then set Flora’s pretrial conference for Dec. 8, his omnibus date for Jan. 5, 2023, and his trial status conference for April 13, 2023. Flora’s jury trial date was then set for May 15, 2023.
• Theodore Wright, 40, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for his initial hearing Thursday.
Wright is charged with Level 3 felony possession of methamphetamine, as well Level 6 felony operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic offender and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. The charges stem from his Nov. 4 arrest in Elkhart County.
According to Judge Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 3 felony is a minimum of three years in prison, a maximum of 16 years, and an advisory sentence of nine years. Those convicted of a Level 3 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.
For the Level 6 felony charge, the penalty is a minimum of six months in prison, a maximum of two and a half years, an advisory sentence of one year, and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
As for the Class C misdemeanor, the penalty is up to 60 days in jail and up to a $500 fine.
Taken together, Wright could potentially face a maximum of 18 and a half years in prison.
During Thursday’s hearing, Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Wright’s behalf. He also found him to be indigent and appointed the Elkhart County Public Defender’s Office to represent him.
Christofeno then set Wright’s pretrial conference for Dec. 8, his omnibus date for Jan. 5, 2023, and his trial status conference for April 13, 2023. Wright’s jury trial date was then set for May 15, 2023.