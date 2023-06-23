SOUTH BEND — An Elkhart man is facing years in prison on charges related to child pornography.
Jeremy Eash, 39, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to receipt of child pornography, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson announced in a news release.
Eash was sentenced to 94 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $72,500 in restitution.
According to documents in the case, during a 4-month period between 2021/2022, Eash received child pornography images and videos over the internet. Law enforcement recovered over 1,200 images and 400 videos of child pornography from his electronic devices.
This case was investigated by the United States Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of the Indiana State Police, the Elkhart Police and the LaGrange Police Departments, the release added. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John M. Maciejczyk.