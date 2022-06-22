Elkhart man sentenced to 57 months

SOUTH BEND — Shea Pletcher, 42, Elkhart, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr. on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
Pletcher was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release, a news release stated.
According to documents in the case, in September of 2021, police in Elkhart responded to the scene of a possible break in. Once they arrived at the home, officers found Pletcher with a 20-gauge shotgun. Pletcher has an extensive criminal history, including at least eight prior convictions, and any of his convictions for a felony offense prohibits him for possessing a firearm.