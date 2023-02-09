SOUTH BEND – An Elkhart man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison on a fedeals weapons related charge.
Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after having plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson in a news release.
Taylor's sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.
According to documents in the case, Taylor, had an outstanding parole warrant and when he was identified, police attempted to pull over his car. He tried to flee but was apprehended and law enforcement recovered a handgun under the driver’s seat which was loaded, had an extended magazine, and an obliterated serial number. Methamphetamine and marijuana was also discovered in the car.
Taylor has a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing the firearm, the release added.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the St. Joseph County Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Luke N. Reilander and former Assistant United States Attorney Frank E. Schaffer.