SOUTH BEND — Christopher C. Myers, 42, Elkhart was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty for receiving child sexual abuse material and transferring obscene material to a minor.
Myers, after pleading guilty to the charge, was sentenced to 90 months in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $4296.89 in restitution to the victims of the offense, a news release stated.
According to documents in the case, Myers used social media account to chat with a minor. During online chats in September 2021, Myers requested the minor send him sexually explicit material of themself, which they did. Myers also sent the minor videos of himself performing sex acts on himself.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. In 2006, the Department of Justice created Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse. Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from Salinas, California Police Department and the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney John M. Maciejczyk, the release added.
