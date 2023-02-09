SOUTH BEND — Toby Ray Taylor, 36, of Elkhart, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Taylor was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to information provided by U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
According to documents in the case, Taylor, had an outstanding parole warrant and when he was identified, police attempted to pull over his car. He tried to flee but was apprehended and law enforcement recovered a handgun under the driver’s seat which was loaded, had an extended magazine, and an obliterated serial number. Methamphetamine and marijuana were also discovered in the car. Taylor has a prior felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing the firearm, according to the court documents.
This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the St. Joseph County Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Luke N. Reilander and former Assistant United States Attorney Frank E. Schaffer.