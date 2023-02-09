Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 knots shifting to the west to northwest early this evening. Gusts to 35 knot gales. Waves 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A Small Craft Advisory will likely be needed when the gale warning expires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&