A 19-year-old Elkhart man died in a three-vehicle crash at C.R. 17 and Farmwood Drive, 1 1/2 miles east of Elkhart at 1:02 p.m. Saturday.
Killed in the crash was Brennon Norman.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, a 2014 Buick Lacrosse driven by Rita Light, 71, Bristol, was northbound on the inside lane of C.R. 17 and was slowing near Farmwood Drive. Police reported that she wanted to turn west on Farmwood and began to drive over the double yellow line prior to reaching Farmwood.
Norman was driving a 2003 Lexus LS4 south on C.R. 17 on the outside lane of travel at about 117 mph, police reported.
The two vehicles collided head on.
A 2019 Mercedes S63 driven by Kalvin Dobbs, 26, Carmel, was northbound on C.R. 17, near Farmwood Drive, and debris from the collision between the two vehicles struck his car, causing minor damage.
Light was trapped inside her car and was extracted by emergency responders. She was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend for a leg injury.
Police said that Norman was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dobbs was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
