ELKHART — One man is dead and another is said to be in custody following a stabbing in Elkhart Wednesday morning.
The deceased man has been identified as Andrew Conley, 23, Elkhart, according to a news release.
Elkhart police responded to a call from a man who’d said he’d been stabbed during a fight at the Monarch Mobile Home Park in the 2300 block of Cassopolis Street around 7:55 a.m. At the scene, they found the victim, said to be in his early 20s, lying outside with stabbing injuries.
After giving him first aid at the scene, medics began transporting the man to a local hospital, but he apparently died en route, according to the release.
A second man, described as in his mid-20s, was detained at the scene, and then taken to a hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He is said to still be in custody but his name has not yet been released.
The case is under investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.
