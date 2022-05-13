ELKHART — A 67-year-old Elkhart man died as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash at Old U.S. 33 and Tower Road at 4:27 p.m. Thursday.
Killed in the crash was Billy Joiner, 67, Elkhart.
According to a report by Elkhart County Sheriff's Ptl. Kortney LeRoy, Joiner was driving his 2011 Honda VT1 motorcycle west on Old U.S. 33 when it collided with the rear of a 2016 Nissan Frontier. The Frontier, driven by Ryan Wilming, 21, Mishawaka, was stopped in traffic facing west.
Ptl. LeRoy reported Joiner was following the other vehicle too closely at the time of the crash.
Joiner suffered a partial leg amputation, and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the report reads.
Wilming was not injured.