ELKHART — An Elkhart man was arrested as a murder suspect hours after investigators tracked him from a homicide scene in Kentucky to a house in Elkhart.
Mach Sar, 35, is jailed in Elkhart County, awaiting extradition back to Kentucky to face charges in the case.
Sar is suspected of killing Somrhut Phan in Bowling Green. Phan’s body was found after police responded to a disturbance call at a mobile home park Thursday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.
After Phan’s death, investigators believed Sar fled with a woman in a vehicle with an Indiana license plate. Hours later, after identifying Sar’s connections to the area and locating his vehicle, he was arrested at a house along C.R. 118 Thursday evening, the release shows.
An extradition hearing in Sar’s case was scheduled to be held Friday afternoon in Elkhart.
