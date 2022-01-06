GOSHEN — An Elkhart man facing eight years in prison for drug dealing and illegal gun possession charges had his sentence reduced to four years probation as part of a plea agreement during Elkhart Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.
Christopher Stanley, Elkhart, had been facing charges of dealing a Schedule I controlled substance, a Level 2 felony, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, and dealing a synthetic drug with prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, following his arrest during a traffic stop in August of 2018.
However, as part of a plea agreement put forward in November of 2021, Stanley agreed to plead guilty to the firearm possession and synthetic drug dealing charges with the understanding that the charge of dealing a Schedule I controlled substance would be dropped. Stanley had been scheduled for a Dec. 6 jury trial, though the trial was vacated following his guilty plea.
Prior to his sentencing Thursday, Stanley’s public defender, Matthew Johnson, spoke to Stanley’s character and the progress he has made since his arrest.
“First of all, this case has been going on for quite some time, so we’ve know Mr. Stanley for quite some time,” Johnson said. “He’s always been respectful, and a gentleman.”
Johnson also spoke to the fact that Stanley has been a working member of society for the past three years after having been allowed to bond out following his arrest, and in that time has had no further issues with law enforcement.
“He has now been out of custody for three years with no further issues, no arrests, no contacts with law enforcement, no problems,” Johnson said. “This is, at the end of the day, a serious violent felon with possession of a handgun case, and that type of case is very concerning, I’m sure, to the state, and every member of our society. What would someone like that do? Are they a danger? I think that the past three years shows us that Mr. Stanley is not a danger on the current path that he’s on. He’s been rebuilding his life for these three years.”
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer, speaking on behalf of the state, offered a similar sentiment when speaking to Stanley’s progress.
“Once he bonded out, apparently he’s done some positive things, and not gotten himself into more trouble — so, good,” Pitzer said. “I think if he hadn’t bonded out, and done some positive things, the chances that he’d be going to prison for either a longer time, or prison at all, would be significantly higher.
“You know, I’ve had descent conversations with Mr. Johnson about this, and I think we fashioned the plea in such a way, basically, to give the man a chance,” he added. “He’s been out, he’s done some good things, and we want people to do good things.”
Speaking on his own behalf prior to his sentencing, Stanley explained to Judge Michael Christofeno that he has been working steadily for the past three years, and recently upgraded to a higher paying job. He also noted that he’s been living in a stable home with a close friend in Elkhart, and feels like he’s really getting his life on track.
“When I first got incarcerated, and I bonded, I didn’t understand what I was worth,” Stanley said. “As I’ve been out, I believe that I’ve shown that I am now a man, I am now someone that understands his direction in life.”
On the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Christofeno initially sentenced Stanley to eight years incarceration at the Indiana Department of Correction, though he went on to suspend four of those years, the remaining four of which will be served on reporting probation at Michiana Community Corrections. Stanley was also ordered to pay all related court costs, fined $6,000, which Christofeno then suspended, ordered to have the firearm used in the crime destroyed, and ordered to have an addictions evaluation and follow-up treatment at Oaklawn.
As for the charge of dealing in a synthetic drug or a synthetic drug lookalike substance, Christofeno sentenced Stanley to two years alternate placement at Michiana Community Corrections to be served concurrent with the sentence imposed for the firearm possession charge. He was also ordered to pay all related fees, fined $1,000, which was then suspended, and ordered to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund the sum of $500.
Christofeno noted that Stanley’s charge of dealing a schedule I controlled substance would be dismissed per the plea agreement.
“You’re going to get your chance, Mr. Stanley — you’re going to get your chance,” Christofeno said prior to the sentencing. “It looks to me like you’re on the right path. Stay on that path. Do not let what has happened in the past define the man you’re going to be in the future. You don’t have to do that. Don’t do it. Just don’t do it.”
INITIAL HEARING
An initial hearing was held Thursday for Joshua Tinsley, a Bristol man accused of causing the July 6 death of Beau Raber, 40, resulting from injuries Tinsley allegedly inflicted four days earlier.
Tinsley is currently facing three felony charges, which include aggravated battery, involuntary manslaughter and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
According to court documents, Tinsley met Raber at an Ox Bow Drive residence in the Dunlap area on July 2. An altercation reportedly ensued where Tinsley allegedly struck Raber multiple times after he was told he was not welcome at the residence. Tinsley then reportedly retrieved a handgun from his vehicle which he fired once into the yard.
On July 6, Elkhart County police were called to the Ox Bow Drive residence to investigate a report of an unresponsive man, and Raber was declared dead by responding medics at 10:35 a.m. His death is being linked directly to Tinsley’s attack.
During Thursday’s initial hearing, a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered on Tinsley’s behalf. His pre-trial conference was then scheduled for Feb. 3, followed by a March 3 omnibus date, a April 21 trial status conference and a May 16 jury trial.
