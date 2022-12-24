ELKHART — Paul Martin has been playing Santa Claus at Linton’s Enchanted Gardens for the last 45 years and his wife Sherry has been playing Mrs. Claus for the past 10 years.
Martin shared that his desire to become Santa Claus started when Sherry’s father played Santa for their boys.
“I started doing it after Sherry’s father passed down the suit,” he said.
The reason that they shared for doing this for the community is the joy that they can bring to so many individuals and families.
“We do this because of the joy that we bring to different families,” he said. “We also have gone into schools and helped out with their Christmas story. We have started to go into retirement homes and pass out small candy canes. It brings joy to Sherry and I to see the faces of people.”
Being Santa is a year-round commitment for the Martin family. They shared that despite them not being in costume they have been approached with questions from children.
“We were camping, and a young girl went up to Sherry asking if she could speak to Santa,” he said. “We did not know her from anyone. Sherry tapped me on the shoulder and stated that the young lady wanted to speak with Santa. Sherry told me later that when I turned around, she could see the change in my expression and got down to the young lady’s level.”
Paul explained that he has noticed some children respond better to Sherry first because of the way she carries herself.
“At times when a shy child does not want to sit with Santa, Sherry will talk with them, and they will allow the parents to take photos,” he said. “Sometimes I get up and walk away for a little bit to allow the children to become used to Mrs. Claus. I feel that she portrays a grandma figure, and the shy ones can relate to her.”
Sherry shared that the reason she dresses up as Mrs. Claus year after year is because of the joy she can bring to those that come and see them.
“I dress up because of the joy and happiness that we bring to people’s lives,” she said.
Throughout the years Sherry has been able to watch many of the children grow up and how she gets to play a part in helping keep them in the Spirit of Christmas despite growing up.
“I have seen many young children grow up and become young adults. They still believe in the Spirit of Christmas,” she said.
Paul finished by sharing that it does not matter your age, they would love to see as many people as possible come out this year to see them.
“The best thing that we can recommend is to stop by Linton’s to see us in action. So far, the youngest child we have held is 3 days old and the oldest was 104 years,” he said.
For more information on Linton’s Enchanted Gardens, go to www.lintons.com or call 574-293-9699.