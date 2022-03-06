ELKHART — An Elkhart man is dead following a single motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon.
Jack Houser, 38, was traveling northbound on a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle on C.R. 17, south of State Line Road, at 5:04 p.m., at a high rate of state, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s office news release. His motorcycle was traveling to fast to navigate a corner when he ran off the road and into a ditch.
“(Houser) was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered fatal head injuries,” the release stated, adding that Houser was not wearing a helmet at the time, and that his motorcycle was heavily damaged.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office and Elkhart County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.
