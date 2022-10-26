Elkhart man dies in Michigan crash

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Elkhart, Indiana, man is dead following a two-vehicle injury crash in Cass County.
Alexander Villalobos, 23, succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash, according to a Cass County Sheriff's Office news release. The crash occurred on Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, at approximately 9 a.m. Wednesday.
"Investigation showed the driver, Andres Rivera, 24-year-old, Elkhart resident turned in front of a semi-truck that was heading eastbound on Old M-205," the release said. Villalobos was a passenger in Rivera's vehicle.
The driver of the semi-truck was Robert Dice, 60, Battle Creek. Rivera was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for injuries from the crash. Dice was not injured and was released from the scene.
Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were worn at the time of the crash, the release added, and as of Wednesday the crash remains under investigation.
Assisting agencies included Porter Township Fire Department, SEPSA Ambulance Service, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, and the Michigan State Police.