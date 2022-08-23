ELKHART — One person died in a single-vehicle crash on East Beardsley Avenue, near Osolo Road, at 4:18 a.m. Tuesday.
Killed in the crash was Randy P. Neal, 50, Elkhart.
According to Elkhart police, Neal was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on Beardsley when the car left the road on the north side of the street and struck a utility pole. Neal was pronounced dead at the scene, "but did not have obvious signs of injury."
The crash remains under investigation and an official cause of death will be determined by the coroner, police reported.