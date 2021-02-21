SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 45-year-old Elkhart, Indiana, man died in a snowmobile crash at 10:16 p.m. Saturday.
Killed in the crash was Keith Webster.
According to information provided by Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, the crash occurred near Indian Lake Road and Topash Street.
Three snowmobiles were involved in the crash. They were driven by Webster; Robert Schroeder, 21, Coloma; and Andrew Mayer, 38, Covert.
Schroeder and Mayer were traveling west on the snowmobile, police reported. Webster was traveling east. As the three snowmobiles converged on a hill, they collided, the report reads.
Schroeder was airlifted by Medflight to South Bend Memorial Hospital. Mayer was taken by ambulance to Lakeland St. Joseph Hospital. Webster was pronounced dead.
Police said that helmets were worn and that speed is believed to be a factor.
Assisting agencies include Medflight, Pridecare Ambulance, Sister Lakes Fire Department, Indian Lake Fire Department, Dowagiac Police Department and Tribal Police Department.
This case remains under investigation.
