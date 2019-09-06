BREMEN — An Elkhart man, wanted for the rape of an Amish woman near Bremen, is in custody.
Michael Middaugh, 49, Elkhart, is charged with three counts of rape, one count of burglary, one count of armed robbery and one count of criminal confinement. He is currently being held in the Elkhart County Jail on warrants charging him with probation violation and for failure to register as a sex offender.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Marshall County Prosecutor E. Nelson Chipman Jr., at about 10 a.m. Aug. 28, Middaugh stopped at a farmhouse near Bremen and knocked on the door. A woman, who was home along with her 2-year-old child, answered. Middaugh, according to the affidavit, asked the woman for directions to Wakarusa. He then asked her to write them down, which she did. When she handed the directions to him, he grabbed her and placed her head against the siding of the home, while holding a knife to her throat, the affidavit reads.
He then took her inside the home and demanded money, which she gave to him, investigators said in the statement. He then used zip ties to tie her up and then repeatedly raped her while her child was nearby, according to the affidavit.
The woman believes he was in the house for about a half hour before leaving.
The woman managed to get to her sewing machine and used a pair of scissors to free herself of the zip ties and get help.
With the woman’s help, the police were able to get a description of the suspect and his car.
On Aug. 29, Marshall County investigators sent out a description of the suspect to local police agencies. The description of a 40-something-year-old, bald or shaved headed man with crossed eyes, rang a bell with the staff of the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, who knew of a registered sex offender, Middaugh, who was wanted for probation violation for his original charge of child molestation and for failing to register as a sex offender.
Elkhart County investigators put Middaugh’s photo up on the department’s Facebook page asking the public to help locate him. They received a call indicating that Middaugh was seen in Goshen that day driving a red Chrysler Concorde with Michigan registration, the probable cause affidavit reads. The car matched the description the victim gave.
Middaugh was arrested Aug. 30 and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
The victim was able to identify him in a photo lineup, according to the affidavit. And on Tuesday, the charges were filed against Middaugh in Marshall County.
Middaugh was convicted of rape Aug. 22, 1991 and received a 20-year sentence. He was then convicted of child molestation on April 30, 2006 and received a 30-year-sentence with 15 years suspended.
