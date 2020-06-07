FORT WAYNE — An Elkhart man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly deployed an explosive device against police officers during a protest.
The incident took place May 30 during a protest in Fort Wayne after a video was released that showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd, causing his death, on May 25.
During the protest, Juan Pablo Gonzalez, 43, allegedly deployed an explosive device that injured an Indiana State Police trooper who was working the protest in the downtown area.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the explosion caused serious bodily injury to the trooper, who was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The trooper was treated and released later that night, and has since been able to return to duty, the news release states.
At the time of incident, officers were unable to apprehend the suspect however, earlier this week, detectives from ISP, Fort Wayne Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives Task Force were able to positively identify Gonzalez.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, Fort Wayne Police officers observed Gonzalez walking along Clinton Street near Friemann Square while he participated in another protest.
Gonzalez was detained without incident and was transported for an interview with detectives handling the investigation. He was then transported to the Allen County Jail, where he was booked into custody and remains pending an initial hearing on several felony and misdemeanor charges.
Charges include weapon/instrument of violence – possess/detonate destructive device to kill or intimidate, a level 2 felony; weapon/instrument of violence – possess/detonate/manufacture/transport/distribute destructive device, a level 5 felony; battery – committed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; battery – against public safety official engaged in official duty, a level 6 felony; disorderly conduct, a B misdemeanor; and rioting, a B misdemeanor.
