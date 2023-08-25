ELKHART — A boil water order issued Tuesday has been lifted in Elkhart.
The city of Elkhart Public Works and Utilities Department has completed its analysis of the water quality for the public water system and all quality tests have passed, according to a statement from city officials. There is no public health concern.
This cancellation is effective immediately.
All cautionary restrictions on consumption of Elkhart water are removed.
For more information, contact the Public Works Administration Office, at 574-293-2572.