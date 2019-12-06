SHIPSHEWANA — After a yearlong exploration process, United Fund of LaGrange County and United Way of Elkhart County became a new entity Friday during an event at the Blue Gate Restaurant.
Each county will continue to raise money and address the issues most pressing while maintaining all current staff, according to Ashley Bowen, director of development with United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties.
Working families helping working families is a familiar tagline of United Way’s throughout the country, Bowen stated in a news release, and now we see the tagline in action as a new expanded United Way forms for Elkhart and LaGrange counties.
“We’re so grateful to all of you for opening your doors and helping us to bridge this gap,” said Mimi Wismer, United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties director of LaGrange County, in her address at the merger event. “The foundation of our organization is to serve our community in the best possible way. This merger gives us the ability to adapt with the changing times and build a stronger network through collaboration.”
Bill Rieth, United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties CEO, quoted Warren Buffet, "'Someone is sitting in the shade today, because someone planted a tree a long time ago.' And today, we are planting seeds, seeds of change; and these seeds … are going to grow and have a giant impact.”
VP of Community Impact at United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties Keith Sarber led the combined boards in an activity to create 60 novelty kits for children in the CASA program in Elkhart and LaGrange counties. Board members took turns at different stations from toy and game distribution to writing notes of encouragement.
The day was ended with the presentation of a check from Farmers State Bank for $1,500.
Board member Gary Dunker said at the event Farmers State Bank will give a paid day off to any employee who contributes their “fair share” to the yearly campaign. He wondered aloud how we could get more businesses to be involved on a level that similarly rewards their employees for giving back.
