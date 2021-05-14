ELKHART – Music will return to downtown in June when the Elkhart Jazz Festival kicks off on the 17th.
The festival was canceled in 2020 as the community closed up entertainment venues to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Event organizers announced Thursday that this year’s festival will be centered at The Lerner Theatre and its Crystal Ballroom, the Wellfield Botanical Garden and New Life Community Church.
A change this year will be the way tickets are sold. Tickets will be sold for each day of the event from June 17-20.
THE SCHEDULE
Here is a partial schedule of events and their venues.
June 17 – The Lerner Theatre will host a free concert with performance by Truth in Jazz Big Band from 7-8 p.m. At the Wellfield Botanic Garden, David Hilliker Trio will start at 7 p.m. followed by the Dave Bennett Quartet Groovin’ in the Garden until 10 p.m. You can buy entry through the Wellfield in advance, at the gate, or admission is included with proof of purchase of an Elkhart Jazz Festival day pass.
June 18 – Grammy nominated pianist Monty Alexander will perform at the Lerner Theatre at 8:30 p.m. Alexander’s repertoire spans a broad range of jazz and Jamaican musical expressions — the American songbook and the blues, gospel and bebop, calypso and reggae.
Also, Dave Bennett will perform in the Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner with jazz fusion trio Teen Town led by 16-year-old bassist Gabriel Severn and the progressive jazz-rock of Chicago based Marbin. Singer and pianist Carol Albert will also perform downtown.
June 19 – More than 20 acts will be presented throughout the day.
Some of those will be The Assunto Dukes, a Dixieland tribute, to Martin Pizzarelli’s trio playing tunes acknowledging his late father Bucky Pizzarelli (1926-2020). Also, the Rossano Sportiello Trio with Paul Keller and Eddie Metz, the Sofia Goodman Group, and The Soul-Trumpeter Lin Rountree will be in the line-up. The evening sets on the Lerner stage will showcase Kris Brownlee’s smooth jazz and wrap up with a performance by Joan Collaso and the Larry Hanks Trio blending the textures of Jazz, R&B, Blues and Gospel.
June 20 – Many of Elkhart’s own musical pros will perform. For a $10 ticket attendees can visit the Lerner Theatre and Crystal Ballroom to listen to Jazz Assemblage Big Band, The Dean’s List, Generations Jazz Trio, and the Notre Dame Faculty Jazz Trio, among others.
COVID-19 safety measures will be enforced based on state and local guidelines, which may include limiting capacity.
