ELKHART — “The Rhythm Returns” for the 2021 Elkhart Jazz Festival, which began Thursday and will continue this Sunday.
After a year’s absence due to COVID, performers are set to take to stages at The Lerner Theatre and its Crystal Ballroom, 410 S. Main St.; Wellfield Botanic Garden, 1011 N. Main St; New Life Stage, 210 S. Main St.; and Central Green, downtown.
Passes cost $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Check https://elkhartjazzfestival.com/tickets/ to see what those passes include.
For ticket information, contact The Lerner Box Office at 574-293-4469 or info@thelerner.com.
FRIDAY
Today, Monty Alexander will perform in the Lerner Theatre at 8:30 p.m. It has been 25 years since he last presented one of his trios. Nearly 60 years after moving to the United States from his hometown Kingston, Jamaica, the Grammy-nominated pianist tours the world with various projects. Alexander’s repertoire spans a broad range of jazz and Jamaican musical expressions — the American songbook and the blues, gospel and bebop, calypso and reggae.
Documented on more than 75 recordings and cited as the fifth greatest jazz pianist ever, he has shared the stage with countless musical greats, according to festival information.
Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to see festival favorite Dave Bennett.
The Crystal Ballroom at the Lerner Theatre will show off a few new faces (and sounds) from DownBeat Award-winning powerhouse jazz fusion trio Teen Town led by 16-year-old bassist Gabriel Severn and the progressive jazz-rock of Chicago based Marbin.
Attendees can also watch Emmy-nominated Carol Albert playing her Billboard-charted smooth jazz grooves bringing global rhythms.
Here’s the schedule:
- At The Lerner Theatre — 6:30 p.m., Dave Bennett; 8:30 p.m., Monty Alexander
- At the Crystal Ballroom — 6:30 p.m., Teen Town; 8:30 p.m., Marbin
- At New Life Stage — 6:30 p.m., Carol Albert; 8:30 p.m., Paul Decker and the Real Deal
- At Central Green — 5 p.m., Scott Allen (free); 6:45 p.m., Dave Hilliker Trio (free); 8:45 p.m., Whistle Pigs (free)
SATURDAY
Saturday offers a full day with 20-plus acts, a mix of returning artists and debut performances.
The Assunto Dukes will give a Dixieland tribute to Martin Pizzarelli’s trio playing tunes acknowledging his late father Bucky Pizzarelli (1926-2020).
Guests will also enjoy, Rossano Sportiello Trio with Paul Keller and Eddie Metz, the Sofia Goodman Group, and The Soul-Trumpeter Lin Rountree showing off his multiple-charted Billboard No. 1 hits.
The evening sets on the Lerner stage will showcase Kris Brownlee’s smooth jazz and wrap up with a performance by Joan Collaso and the Larry Hanks Trio blending the textures of jazz, R&B, blues and gospel.
The schedule includes:
- At The Lerner Theatre — 11 a.m., Northridge High School (free); The Assunto Dukes tribute; 3 p.m., the Martin Pizzarelli Trio; 5 p.m., the Rossano Sportiello Trio; 7 p.m., Kris Brownlee; and 9 p.m., Joan Collaso Trio.
- At the Crystal Ballroom — 1 p.m., VibeNation; 3 p.m., After Ours; 5 p.m., Sofia Goodman Group; 7 p.m., French Quarter; 9 p.m., Lin Rountree.
- At New Life Stage — 2 p.m., Dave Bennett Quartet; 4 p.m., Derek Brown BeatBoxSax; 6 p.m., Charlie Ballantine; 8 p.m., The Assunto Dukes tribute.
- At Central Green — (All free concerts) 12:15 p.m., Jimtown High School; 1:30 p.m., Concord High School; 3 p.m., Truth in Jazz; 5 p.m., Teen Town; 7 p.m., Q Sonics; 9 p.m., Darryl Buchanan
SUNDAY
The festival will continue on Sunday with many of Elkhart’s own musical pros.
For $10, attendees can get a sampling of talent and experience the festival vibe at the Lerner Theatre and Crystal Ballroom. Check out Jazz Assemblage Big Band, The Dean’s List, Generations Jazz Trio and the Notre Dame Faculty Jazz Trio.
- At The Lerner Theatre — 11 a.m., Charlie Ballantine; 1 p.m., The Dean’s List; 3 p.m., Jazz Assemblage
- At the Crystal Ballroom — 11 a.m., Generations Trio; 1 p.m., Notre Dame Faculty Jazz Trio
- At Central Green — 10:30 a.m., River Oaks Praise Service (free); 1 p.m., Yellow Creek Jazz Project (free); 3 p.m., Dave Bennett (free)
POP-UP SHOWS
There will also be a number of pop-up shows
- NIBCO Water & Ice Park, 301 NIBCO Pkwy. — Friday, 6 to 9 p.m., Shelly Coulings Quartet
- Five Star Dive Bar, 526 S. Main St. — Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., Mike Dehays; Saturday, 5 to 8 p.m., Matt Kotinek Trio
- 523 Tap & Grill, 523 S. Main St. — Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Charlie Ballantine; Saturday, 6 to 8 p.m., live music
- The Craftsman’s Daughter, 409 S. Main St. — Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m., Carter Goodson
- Artisan, 526 S. Main St. — Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. — The Dean’s List; Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m., After Ours
- Brass Elk Brewing, 333 NIBCO Pkwy. — Sunday, noon to 2 p.m., Jordan Hamilton
- Civic Plaza, food court — Sunday, noon to 3 p.m., After Ours
