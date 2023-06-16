ELKHART — The annual Elkhart Jazz Festival is returning to what is known as the “band instrument capital of the world.”
According to Elkhart County Parks, in the 1970s, 40% of band instruments were produced in Elkhart.
The event is returning for its 35th year, and Ben Decker, president of Elkhart Festivals, said it has stayed successful because of Elkhart’s rich history of music.
“It started off with music lovers and particularly for jazz,” he said. “A lot of it had to do with the music industry that had been and is still alive here in Elkhart.”
To celebrate this history, the Elkhart Jazz Festival will commence June 22. The four-day festival will last until June 25, with over 150 individual artists performing. Between 15,000 to 20,000 people attend the jazz celebration each year, and this year, it will begin with a free evening show from Truth in Jazz at 7 p.m.
Decker is excited to kick off the event at the same time with a ticketed show of this year’s first headliners Emma Hedrick and Blair Clark from 7-10 p.m. in the Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
Following Thursday’s performers, the rest of the headliners include Grace Kelly and Mindi Abair Friday, The Four Freshmen and Joey Alexander Saturday and Joan Collaso on Sunday. The David Hilliker Organ Trio will also be playing at a jazz brunch in the Crystal Ballroom Sunday, which is a ticketed event.
Although he isn’t a headliner, contemporary jazz player Kris Brownlee is also performing. He will perform June 24 at 5 p.m. in the Crystal Ballroom. The saxophonist said he is planning to play about 10 songs, and he will be playing his song “Baila Conmigo Mi Amor” live for the first time.
He and his band enjoy putting on an “entertaining” show. Last year, mid song, the band each switched to a different instrument than they were playing at the beginning of the show. Brownlee, who can play eight instruments, said understanding each helps him become a better writer.
Brownlee is also the talent coordinator for the celebration. He said this year’s festival is a big milestone. Because it’s one of the longest standing jazz festivals in the United States, the staff wanted to do something new to celebrate the festival’s 35th birthday.
“For our headliners and indoor events, you usually have to buy a separate ticket, but we’re giving back with a community free day,” Brownlee said.
Attendees will be able to see Dave Bennett and the Joan Collaso Trio Sunday for free. Collaso has been performing at the festival for over 30 years, and this will be Bennett’s 20th.
The Elkhart Jazz Festival gets a number of returning artists each year, and Brownlee said it’s because the festival is “pretty stress free.” He said the staff tries to serve the artists the best they can by paying for their hotel stays and providing them free lunch and dinner.
Brownlee said the festival has evolved over the years, and this one is the most diverse the festival has ever been: racially, by gender and by genre.
“One of the big things about the festival is that we really focus on the community aspect and try to give the community a little bit more of what they want as compared to other jazz festivals where it’s just totally money driven,” Brownlee said. “Our festival is a non-profit organization, so … we’re just here to put on a show for the community and bring the community together once a summer.”
While jazz is the main focus of the event, genres with jazz influence, like blues, rock and R&B, are also included in the festival. There is a wide mix of music even in the jazz community from contemporary to barbershop to traditional.
This year will be the first year with the Library Atrium, a new stage for performers. Decker said the 200-room theater is perfect for jazz lovers looking for a more private, up-close experience. There are opportunities for different experiences with the Crystal Ballroom holding about 500 people and the Lerner Theater holding around 1,700 people.
Decker said people don’t have to like jazz to come to the festival. There are different styles, so people can get the intimate jazz sessions they want, but others are able to enjoy the food vendors and more of the social aspect.
“It’s a community event that really all ages and all tastes of music can come out and appreciate,” he said.
Tickets are available at https://elkhartjazzfestival.com/tickets/. Tickets for Friday are $30, and Saturday’s tickets cost $45. Headliners tickets are sold separately. More information on the times of each performance can be found on the schedule.