ELKHART — On Sept. 17, residents worked with the Elkhart Environmental Center and staff from the Parks and Public Works Departments to clean up sections of the Elkhart River as part of the EEC’s annual river cleanup event.
Volunteers started as early as 8 a.m. to canoe or walk the Elkhart and St. Joseph Rivers. The crews met in an area behind the Beacon Aquatics Facility and went around Island Park and up to Central Park, according to a EEC news release
In total, 33 volunteers gave over 96 hours to haul out a full dump truck’s worth of trash, including a picnic table, five tires, two barrels, three carts, three scooters, three bikes, a wire drum, and a vacuum cleaner. This cleanup was made possible through partnerships and support from City departments such as the EEC, Parks & Recreation, Public Works, Buildings & Grounds, and Streets, as well as the Elkhart County Landfill, the release added.
The EEC hosts at least one river clean up each year and welcomes volunteers. Those who are interested in being added to their River Clean Up email list can email EECmail@coei.org.
For more information, visit the EEC’s Facebook page and website www.elkhartindiana.org/eec for updates on upcoming events.