ELKHART — With the Elkhart Police Department Honor Guard in the lead, the Elkhart Labor Day Parade got underway promptly Monday at 11 a.m.
Hundreds of parade watchers had already lined both sides of Main Street as the event, sponsored by Elkhart County Parks and Recreation, got underway.
JoEllen Frend, Osceola, a retired school bus driver for Elkhart Community Schools, came out to see her friend Michelle Ivy, who runs the “Buster Bus” program, which is designed to teach school bus safety to kids.
“We’re normally out of town for Labor Day Weekend, but we just happened to be in town,” she said.
Darrick Rose, Edwardsburg, was there with his family.
“Our grandson, Carson Comer, is in the marching band with Elkhart High School,” he said, adding that this was his first time attending the event.
Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers, according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor website.
“The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being,” the website stated.
With an opening of “The Star Spangled Banner,” the parade headed north on Main Street from it’s starting point Harrison and Lexington Streets. In addition to EPD and Elkhart Fire, many custom vehicles (humvees, jeeps, and corvettes among others), community and labor organizations, both the Elkhart County Republican Party and Democrats, Howard Towmaster, LLC and others took part, with a number tossing candy to kids. Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson also greeted parade viewers on his way along the route.
Tonya Lerner served as emcee for the event.
“It’s fun — it’s warm,” she said shortly before the parade got underway at a stage set up along Main St., across from Civic Plaza. “I think this event means a lot to people, about what Labor Day is all about. I’m glad to help out.”