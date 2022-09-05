ELKHART — Kadi Richardson, Elkhart, along with her family was waiting along Main Street at 10:15 a.m. Monday for the city’s annual Labor Day parade to begin.
“We just enjoy coming and watching all of it,” she said.
Under an overcast sky, parade participants were gathering by shortly after 10 a.m. The Hoosier “A” Ford Club, which is Michiana-based, had several members driving vintage automobiles.
Tom Thews, Grainger, is the activities director for the group. Along with his wife Melba, he rode in the parade in a 1930 Model A Cabriolet.
“It’s a celebration of the work people have done to make this country the great place that it really is,” said Thews about what Labor Day means to him.
Parade sirens kicked off at 10:59 a.m., with the parade heading along Main Street, led by the Elkhart Police Department Honor Guard. Osolo Township Fire, Concord Township Fire and a number of other area police and fire departments followed the EPD Honor Guard. Numerous organized labor and other community groups, including Riveroaks Elkhart, Mizpah Shrine Hospital, Elkhart County Democrats, Elkhart High School and others were also in the parade procession.
Many of the hundreds of parade watchers who came out gathered in the area of Elkhart Civic Plaza, where Carla Donoho performed the National Anthem.
Joanna and Lizeth Gatica had a special reason to come out to watch the parade. Their brother Alex, an EHS student, plays trumpet in the EHS marching band.
“It’s going to be his last marching parade,” Joanna said.
Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers, according to the U.S Dept. of Labor’s website.
After municipal ordinances were passed in 1885 and 1886, a movement developed to secure state legislation. New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law recognizing Labor Day, Feb. 21, 1887. During 1887, four more states — Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York — passed laws creating a Labor Day holiday.
By the end of the decade, Connecticut, Nebraska and Pennsylvania had followed suit. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday, and on June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday.
“The holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to recognize the many contributions workers have made to America’s strength, prosperity, and well-being,” the U.S Dept. of Labor’s website states.