ELKHART — The Elkhart General Hospital team’s newest robotic platform may allow for life-saving early diagnosis of lung cancer across northern Indiana.
As the leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, early diagnosis of lung cancer is key to the survival rate.
“The problem with early diagnosis is sometimes we find these nodules that may be associated with cancer, but they are difficult to biopsy because they are far out in the lung,” said Pulmonary and Critical Care Specialist with Beacon Medical Group Diego Heredia.
Pulmonary care doctors like Heredia have used modern medical techniques including navigational bronchoscopies or transthoracic needle aspiration biopsies guided by CT scan, but Heredia said all those technologies have flaws that impact diagnostics or safety.
“There’s so many tools that we use,” he said. “For years, the main problem has been you navigate, you go there, and you might get samples that are not diagnostic and then you have to repeat the procedure, or you have to refer the patient for another procedure and we really don’t like that.”
Elkhart General Hospital’s new Monarch Robotic Bronchoscopy Platform is a step toward resolving this problem, featuring a camera that provides real-time imaging during the biopsy. Using what Heredia calls an “X-Box-inspired controller,” doctors can use the Monarch robot to steer their camera through any depth of the lung and keep their camera visual on the location to be biopsied throughout the procedure.
“The current camera that I have only allowed me to reach out to one-third of the lung,” he explained. “We use GPS, the computer-generated guidance, and we use fluoroscopy, but that has flaws because you reach through the area, and you think you’re there, but might not be precisely there, because it is computer-generated.
“Adding the camera that can extend with the telescopic scope all the way out to the periphery, that’s a different game because now you’re seeing it. If you see the lesion, you’re there.”
Diagnosing in this way also allows for enhanced stage determination, allowing doctors to see if lung cancer has spread to the chest.
“Patients can have this procedure and go home the same day with diagnosis and staging of lung cancer,” Heredia said. “This will result in a reduction time from detention to treatment and a better safety profile.”
While diagnosing and staging can be done the same day now, Heredia said the increased precision of the new robotic equipment will help to ensure the accuracy of results.
Executive Director of Cardiovascular and Surgical Service Keely Paston said cardiovascular surgeons can also use the unit to put mark nodules to be removed.
Monarch’s platform reached the medical market three years ago and is being used in health systems around the nation, but the new Elkhart General Hospital bronchoscopy robot is the first time it will be available in northern Indiana.
The Monarch Robotic Bronchoscopy Platform will be housed in the endoscopy of Elkhart General Hospital, but it will be available to all patients who are referred by their doctors throughout the region.
