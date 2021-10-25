ELKHART — Elkhart General Hospital was affected by a power outage shortly after 5 p.m. Monday and had to operate on backup generator power.
Beacon Health Director of Corporate Communications Heidi Prescott sent an email shortly after 6 p.m. saying, "Patient care has been uninterrupted and hospital officials have been told that power should be restored within the hour." She later confirmed that the power had come back on.
The hospital was on adult ambulance diversion until power was restored.
Indiana Michigan Power shows on its website that fewer than five customers remained without power in that outage area as of 7:18 p.m. Monday. Power was not expected to be restored by 10 p.m. to those customers.
