ELKHART — Saturday was day two of the Elkhart Grand Prix.
Racer Branden Reed spoke about his start into racing.
“We started racing carts about 30 years ago in 1992 because of the Elkhart Grand Prix,” said Reed. “We came up to our first race and ended up the last five races and racing Michiana Cart Club, Buchan, Michigan, and South Bend as well.”
Reed describes the challenges he faces in cart racing.
“So as far as the carts it’s probably the most competitive grid I’ve ever been on — is probably shifter cart racing,” said Reed. “Even at the top professional levels you still have Indy Car drivers that still go down to the grids and still run todays carting events.”
Reed describes the challenges of the course.
“Today’s course, really everybody’s battling it, it’s rough,” he said. “We lost a butterfly off the motor mount in the first warm up, which is attributed to how bumpy the track actually is. Definitely it’s fun, it’s fast, it’s a quick little course in a shifter, so great viewing for spectators as well. I feel they’re getting a real bang for their buck. We really appreciate all the spectators coming out. We’re simply just having a race at their backyard party.”
Reed also spoke about why he continues to race.
“It’s been in my blood, the adrenaline, the drive, the competitiveness of it,” he said. “It’s the family, as you can see we a lot family here in town to support myself and the program brings us all together too, so it’s really a true testament that carting is true family sport.”
Racer Troy Allard discuses why he chose cart racing.
“I started back in 1990 with the original Elkhart race, so ever since I just loved it, and stayed with it — just kept racing since then, it’s been a long time,” Allard said.
Allard also spoke about the course.
“This is more like two drag races, long straight straightaways, a lot of other courses are more technical, so this one you still have to get through the corners, but the two long straightaways and drafting is something we’re not used to in carting,” he noted. “There’s a few of us who have done it before, but not everybody here knows how to do it. That’s the challenge is to find the right guy to draft with.”
Allard’s favorite part of sport is the family atmosphere.
“Everybody gets along, we’re all friends,” he said. “If somebody has a problem we share tools, share parts. I mean we bring our families for the weekend and enjoy our families with them.”
Spectator Candis Wiley talked about her experience with the Elkhart Grand Prix.
“We come every year — I actually have family that races in the main event,” she said. “The Overmyers are my cousins and we come out just to watch them and spend the day with family.”
Hurberto Camacho shared his thoughts on the event.
“It’s great for the city — I’ve got a son in-law racing in [Genesis First Responder Challenge] and its really exciting,” he reflected. “I came to this event before back in the day, but they had a different racetrack and it was fun — we’re trying to get back into it again.”