ELKHART — The Elkhart Grand Prix is racing back to town this weekend.
On Friday and Saturday at Kardzhali Park, 303 Nibco Pkwy., and City Center Park, 300 S. Main St., the Elkhart Grand Prix will be returning.
As part of the grand prix, there will be a number of events from the go-kart race to a 5K and even a karaoke tournament. The events will run from about 1-8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
This is Jack Hoaglin’s first year organizing the event. Hoaglin, who works with the United States Auto Club, said he loved working the event last year, so he tried to make this year even better.
“Originally, back in the day, back in the ‘80s, it was massive,” he said. “It was aired on ESPN. It was a big deal, but it was postponed for a little bit due to insurance reasons.”
Hoaglin’s company took over and revised the Elkhart Grand Prix. This is the seventh year since its revival.
The event is welcome to anyone. Hoaglin said each year between 4,000 and 5,000 people show up to the grand prix. Since the U.S. Auto Club is a nonprofit, all money raised from the event goes back into the event for future years.
The main parts of the Elkhart Grand Prix are the races. They will be from noon-5 p.m. Friday and throughout the day Saturday.
There are about 50 racers participating with three divisions: a junior class, a pro class and a heavy class. It costs $275 to enter first class kart entry and $50 for the 206 Heavy Pro Dash. The races will begin on the section of Waterfall Drive and High Street near Main Street.
The two-day grand prix will kick off Friday with the Formco Inc. Mayors Challenge Race at 1 p.m. Karting practice and qualifying will be at 5 p.m. Then, the other race on Friday is the Pro Fleet Pro Dash Race at 7:30 p.m. The Kart Heat Races begin at 10 a.m. Saturday and the Karting Main Feature Races follow at 4 p.m. the same day.
“[The grand prix is] one of four events that are run on street courses, and it’s in a downtown area and not a regular complex,” Hoaglin said.
The kids' Kem Krest Power Wheel Grand Prix begins at noon Saturday, the same time that the kids zone and Ferris wheel open and the Sponsor Challenge Race starts. All kids involved in the Kem Krest Power Wheel Grand Prix will get a T-shirt and a medal, but the overall winner will receive a trophy.
The Power Wheel Grand Prix is for kids ages 3 to 9. There is a rookie division for children 3 to 5 and a racer division for kids 6 to 9. All children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Electric power wheels are permitted, and every kid must wear a helmet.
Another highlight Hoaglin is excited for this year is the kids 40-foot Ferris wheel, which will open at 5 p.m. Friday. Rides on the Ferris Wheel will be free. A Bud Light Beer Garden will open shortly after at 6 p.m. for the adults.
Friday night will end with the Dexter Wheel Rock Band Karaoke Contest. Thirty finalists will be chosen to participate in the free event from a video audition. The winner will receive $1,000, and there will be a live rock band there to support the participants. It’s not too late to sign up. Auditions can be submitted to https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2023-elkhart-rock-band-karaoke.
“I just like seeing the community come together and be able to experience all the unique opportunities,” Hoaglin said. “[It’s] not everyday you get to see a go-kart going 50 mph down downtown Elkhart on Waterfall Drive. It’s a really unique experience, and I feel like it’s something that the community has an opportunity to experience together.”
This is the first year the Elkhart Grand Prix is hosting a 5K. The Elkhart GP 5K Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m., the same time as the MORryde Coachmen Car Show on Main Street. The run will begin and end at Waterfall Drive, going across the St. Joseph River and Island Park.
Registration for the 5K is $25 per person, but the ticket comes with a bib, an event T-shirt and an event medal. All participants will also get a $15 gift card. The first, second and third winners for male and female groups will get a $50 gift card, a $30 gift card and a $20 gift card respectively.
Packet pickup for the race will be on Friday at the USAC trailer from 4-7 p.m. All runners need to be at the intersection of Main Street and Franklin Street, near the Learner Building, by 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
The 5K awards will be given out at 10 a.m. Vendors and displays also open at 10 a.m., along with the Patrick Industries Cornhole Tournament.
The cornhole tournament will have two divisions: an amateur division and a pro division. Cornhole will be held at Kardzhali Park. Teams can have up to three individuals, with a cost of $40 to participate. There is limited availability for the tournament.
Championships will be between the top four teams from the two preliminary brackets. Only two players are allowed per game to get a chance to win the top prizes. The final brackets will start at 4 p.m. The amateur winners will receive $1,000 and a trophy. The pro division winners will get a $4,000 purse and a trophy.
“[The Grand Prix] is beneficial for families of all ages, just having the ability to get out of the house, come visit downtown Elkhart, see what local businesses have to offer,” Hoaglin said. “The event is completely free, and there are no price boundaries for families. It’s just something that everyone should be able to enjoy and experience.”
To get kids more involved in the day, Hoaglin said there will be free popcorn, cotton candy and a bouncy house.
Along with this and other food, Ben’s Pretzels, Kona Ice and a taco truck will be there. Texas Roadhouse is also coming out to the event, offering ribs and rolls.
At 3 p.m. Saturday, there will be an opening ceremony and the Genesis First Responder Challenge.
Following the races on Saturday, the award ceremony for the karting awards will commence at 7:30 p.m. Hoaglin said the winners will receive a trophy, a medal and then $350 for first, $250 for second and $150 for third place.
Following the award is a performance from Bad Medicine, a Bon Jovi tribute band, in City Center Park. Hoaglin said a Queen tribute band performed at the Elkhart Grand Prix last year and was praised, so they decided to go the same route.
To close out the night, the Lochmandy Fireworks Finale will shoot off at 10 p.m. It will last about 30 minutes. He said it’s one of the only firework shows to take place in downtown Elkhart.
“We have professional pyrotechnics coming in to run the show, and it’s shot right over by the river,” Hoaglin said. “It just illuminates all downtown Elkhart, so it’s a really cool visual to have.”
To get more information or see the full schedule for the Elkhart Grand Prix, go to elkhartgp.com.