ELKHART — According to Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, the Elkhart/Goshen metropolitan statistical area has reached a national economic milestone.
A news release from Roberson said that, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Elkhart/Goshen area has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, at 0.9%.
Roberson received the news Tuesday night at the 2022 Accelerate Indiana Municipalities Legislative Dinner in Indianapolis, where he met with legislators, other elected officials, and Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“Elkhart County is working!” Roberson said in the release. “I was thrilled to discuss this with Gov. Holcomb and highlight the critical role our jobs forecast is playing in Elkhart’s economic development.”
Roberson said this news is testament to how many people are coming into Elkhart to work each and every day.
“This booming work force needs diverse employment opportunities as well as affordable housing choice to become a part of the Elkhart community,” he said. “This information will be helpful to our team as we move forward on constructing initiatives to get more people to call Elkhart home.”
According to the BLS website, the Elkhart-Goshen area is at .9% unemployment, reflecting a -2.6 change between December 2020 and December 2021.
To learn more, visit www.bls.gov/regions/midwest/data/xg-tables/ro5xg02.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.