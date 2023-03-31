According to Heartland Forward, Elkhart and Goshen have made a list of Most Dynamic Metros for 2022.
Elkhart-Goshen is raking in the proceeds of the rapid expansion in travel, tourism and outdoor recreation and comes in second highest among heartland metros, according to their website.
"Record-setting sales in 2021 confirmed its position as the recreation vehicle capital of the world and boosted its gross metro product growth by 25.3%, best in the nation," the report reads.
The 2022 Most Dynamic Metropolitans are ranked using values calculated from six economic growth measures for all metropolitan statistical areas in the United States: Average annual wage, employment, real gross domestic product (GDP; measured in 2012 dollars), per-capita personal income, share of total employment at firms ages five years and under (young-firm employment share) and their share of employees at young firms with a bachelor’s degree or higher (young-firm knowledge intensity), their website added.
To learn more, visit heartlandforward.org/case-study/most-dynamic-metros-2022/#dat%20a-trends.