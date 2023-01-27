ELKHART — The city of Elkhart will be represented on a national stage at next week’s NFL Pro Bowl Games.
The Elkhart Cowboys, a youth flag football team, will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, to compete in the NFL FLAG Championship at the NFL Pro Bowl Games. The eight players comprising the Cowboys team will play in the 10U Coed Recreation Division. There are 11 total age groups across three divisions for the event, with all players being 17 years or younger.
The team flies to Vegas this Thursday. They will play games Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, then will attend the NFL Pro Bowl Games Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium.
“I’m so proud of these boys,” Cowboys head coach David Garcia said. “I’m lost for words. We’ve worked really hard to get here. It takes a lot of tournaments. It’s been tough, but it’s been worth every minute. I wouldn’t trade it for the world with these kids. They’re very fun to be with all the time and keep me on my toes, even at practice.”
The Cowboys team had to qualify for the championship tournament through a series of regional qualifiers. They’ve played in tournaments in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over the two years.
Late in 2022, the Cowboys took second place at the NFL Flag Regional 10U tournament hosted by the Cleveland Browns. Their performance led to the Indianapolis Colts to become the team’s official sponsor, covering all team member's flights, hotels and other expenses while in Vegas.
“Like tackle football and other sports, flag football teaches young people how to care for their bodies, while also building life skills like teamwork, discipline and commitment,” said Mike Prior, Colts Youth Football Commissioner, in a statement earlier this month. “Flag football is becoming more and more popular every day, so we are excited to support Indiana’s own Elkhart Cowboys in their quest for a championship.”
Garcia wasn’t short on praise for the help that the Colts franchise has given his team.
“To be sponsored by the home state — we’re going to go out there and represent as much as we can,” Garcia said. “… I just want to tell the Indianapolis Colts: thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.”
The full roster of players is Sawyer Weltz-Schmitt, Jarren Riley, Vincent Elam, Brayden Haggart, Ethan Lochotzki, Brayden Navarez-Barkman, Jamar Sims and Jamiere Sims. Nick Haggart is the assistant coach, joining Garcia on the coaching staff.
“It’s really exciting,” Weltz-Schmitt said. “My uncle is a Colts fan, so he’s really happy. He wants me to get something signed by (Colts offensive lineman) Quenton Nelson.”
Before heading to Vegas next week, Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson hosted the team, coaches and family to Elkhart City Hall Friday. Roberson spoke to the assembled crowd about their accomplishments and encouraged them for next week’s competition.
The mayor also presented each player with a certificate, commemorating their achievements.
“You should be proud of what you’ve done because you’ve distanced yourself from a lot of teams that tried to get to where you are,” said Roberson to the team. “That’s one reason why you should be proud of how well you played. The other reason that you should be proud is because of where you’re from. … I wanted to let you know how proud we are of you.”