ELKHART — The Elkhart Fire Department has responded to three fires in three days beginning Tuesday.
A home’s occupant suffered minor smoke inhalation as she was leaving her burning house at 415 E. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters also rescued a dog.
According to the fire report, firefighters were called at 1:31 p.m. to a one-story residential home with fire showing from the front door and smoke coming from the eaves. The fire was quickly brought under control, with a time of 1:56 p.m.
A search of the home revealed a dog inside. The dog was later reunited with the owner.
Firefighters reported that power and gas were shut off to the home at the time of the fire and that the fire originated in the kitchen.
The occupant who suffered minor smoke inhalation was treated and released from the hospital.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family. The fire report lists the fire as accidental and that there was no insurance on the home. Damage to the home and belongs was estimated at $33,000.
At 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home at 160 St. Clair Ave.
According to a fire report, upon arrival at the single-story home firefighters saw smoke on the first floor and in the basement. The fire was found in the floor joists near the fireplace. It was brought under control by 11:49 p.m.
The Red Cross is aiding the occupants of the home.
The fire report lists the fire as accidental and that the building was insured. Damage to the building and its contents was estimated at $28,000.
At 2:39 a.m. Thursday, a fire erupted in a second-floor bedroom at 905 Erwin St. The fire grew and by the time fire crews arrive, heavy fire was coming from the rear of the home.
Three occupants of the home were already out of the home when firefighters arrived.
After fighting the fire from the outside, firefighters entered the home, located the fire and extinguished it.
The report lists the fire as under investigation. There was insurance on the building and contents.
Damage to the $182,000 home and its contents was estimated at $95,000.
No injuries were reported.