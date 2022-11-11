ELKHART — A structure fire Thursday night left two injured in Elkhart.
According to a report from the Elkhart Fire Department, the incident occurred around 8:55 p.m. Thursday at 707 Christian Ave. Multiple callers reported the fire to 911.
Officers arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the home and visible flames inside and at the rear of the home, the press release indicates.
A downed power line behind the home hindered fire crews initially, until AEP arrived and isolated the power from the pole. After about 45 minutes, the fire was contained with only hot spots remaining, which were eventually extinguished.
Several family members were home at the time of the fire but were able to self-evacuate. Two of the residents sustained non-life-threatening injuries or burns due to the fire and were treated and transported to the hospital for further evaluation.
The Red Cross is offering assistance to the family, who has been displaced due to the fire. The fire was determined to be accidental and appeared to have began at the exterior covered porch.