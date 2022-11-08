ELKHAT — The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a Monday structure fire at 217 Joyce St.
The fire was reported at 2:41 p.m., according to an EFD news release, to a call originally for "power lines down." Smoke was seen coming out of the attic vent at the residence and the fire was determined to be in the attic.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported, the release added. The cause of the fire was ruled to be accidental, and elevated power lines were seen burning in the alley behind the residences.