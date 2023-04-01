Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Windy. Becoming partly cloudy with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 29F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Becoming partly cloudy with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 29F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.