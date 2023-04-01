ELKHART — For the Dean family, Saturday had a very special meeting, apart from being April Fools Day.
"My son was a young man with wise wisdom," Frank Dean said of his son Justin. "He's helping other people and that's a blessing."
Justin Dean died at Memorial Hospital in South Bend Feb. 3, 2017, having been in a car crash and also having been declared brain dead. Two days later, his father made the decision to donate his son's organs, and Justin's heart was transplanted that day, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, to Alan Homsher, now 68, Crawfordsville — one of a total of six people who received organs, lungs, kidneys, liver and pancreas of Justin's.
On Saturday Frank and Amy Dean welcomed Homsher to their Elkhart home, meeting him for the first time, with friends and family in attendance, including their grandson Keegan, Justin's son, age 9, and Justin's brother, Colton.
The night before the meeting, as Amy reflected, she had filled up a number of balloons to be let go into the wind the following day. By morning, all but one of them, the one shaped like a heart, had deflated.
"Either that's April Fools, or that was Justin saying "this is the only balloon you need to send off today,'" Amy said.
Homsher, who now is a state photographer for the Fraternal Order of Eagles, served as an emergency medical technician for 18 years. He brought with him two "Build a Bears," one purple and one with a Chicago Bulls t-shirt, for Keegan. In addition to being a symbol of Justin having been a Chicago Bulls fan, both bears included recordings of Justin's heart, beating inside of Homsher. The Dean's also, via a stethoscope, were able to hear Justin's heart beating inside Homsher.
"I just had a checkup Tuesday," Homsher said shortly after he arrived. "Things are good."
Amy said that Homsher had written to them for some time, via the Indiana Donor Network, then reached out on Facebook, saying that he was the recpient and that he would love to meet them in person. Angie Hartman, an after care and donor support coordinator, represented IDN at the gathering.
"I got impatient after six years," Homsher said about the prospect of reaching out to the Deans. "I did an Internet search and after about three-tenths of a second, I knew who they were."
Homsher also reflected on the health issues which led him to need a transplant.
"I went from being healthy to needing a new heart in short order," he said. "My surgery was Super Bowl Sunday, 2017."
Amy emphasized that everyone should be an organ donor if they can.
"To see your loved on moving on in someone else is a miracle for me," she said.
Frank shared a similar feeling,
"He still lives in us," he said. "I just wish he was here."
Homsher also shared what he would say to Justin.
"I would thank him from the bottom of HIS heart," he said.
To learn more, visit indianadonornetwork.org.