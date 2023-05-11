ELKHART — The Elkhart Education Foundation has received a donation from Meijer in the amount of $15,000.
This award will directly benefit the Elkhart Education Foundation School House Supply Store, as well as many other programs. The Schoolhouse Supply Store allows teachers to order school supplies for children who need them.
“With this donation from Meijer, we can support our teachers and students by providing even more access to the Schoolhouse Supply Store," Foundation Executive Director Charmaine Torma said in a news release. "This access directly impacts the learning environment for Elkhart Community Schools students. Meijer helps make an impact on their community by supporting our store, which allows students to actively participate in their education, instead of having to worry about school supplies.”
During the 2022-2023 school year, more than 300 customers used the Supply Store. The store is housed at Pierre Moran Middle School, but supplies are available to students in all Elkhart Community Schools Corportion schools.
The announcement of the award came during a media day event at the newly completed Meijer store in Elkhart May 5.
For more information, visit www.elkhartedfoundation.org.