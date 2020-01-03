ELKHART — A contractor hired by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin modifying the Elkhart River dam in downtown Elkhart in mid-January. Water levels will determine the exact start date and may influence the project as it progresses.
According to information from Elkhart city government, a recent study conducted by the Army Corps determined that the dam had significant structural problems that would lead to the eventual failure of the dam, prompting the city of Elkhart to work the Army Corps to address the issue.
Plans originally called for removal of the dam, however, the new project will lower the dam by approximately 5 feet and create a cascading riffle downstream. The new plan will still allow fish to move upstream into the Elkhart River, but will help maintain some waterfall aesthetics, the news release states. This project will also allow for canoeing and kayaking downstream of the dam.
Th project is being funded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, the city of Elkhart, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Lake and River Enhancement Program. The news release states that the current dam prevents fish migration and that about 15 species of fish will benefit from the changes to the dam.
