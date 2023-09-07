GOSHEN — For almost a century, the massive Gothic revival-style building adorned with cupolas that was known as the Elkhart County Home was a visible landmark for those traveling U.S. 33 in the Dunlap area.
Built in 1886 and demolished in 1981, the county home was one of many established in the state to provide shelter and comfort to those less fortunate.
Ox Bow County Park came from the site that was the County Home. The debris remaining from the demolition was buried in the trench in front of the observation tower in 1982, according to newspaper reports from that time. A cemetery of about 60 unmarked graves from the County Home era remains in the park.
As established by the state constitution in 1816, county homes were a place for the poor, the elderly, the mentally ill, those with special needs, orphans and those with nowhere to go, according to Patrick McGuire with the Elkhart County Historical Museum in a 2018 video on the historic county home. These institutions were also known as poor houses, county farms or county asylums. Care of these individuals was considered a responsibility of government then, he said.
There were challenges for staff who were not trained to deal with mental health illnesses along side the societal issues that residents struggled with. There is a newspaper report of a man who committed suicide at the county home and of two men, including a staff member, who were severely injured after drinking water was poisoned by a female resident of the home. There were also children born there.
Deaths and births, comings and goings of residents and their visitors were detailed in registers kept by the County Home staff. These records along with reports of conditions at the home are archived at the Elkhart County Historical Museum in Bristol.
“The Elkhart County Home built in 1886 was a 113-room facility that also held a hospital, beauty shop and recreation area,” McGuire said.
There were also 12 cells in the basement that housed those residents who were determined to be a danger to themselves and others.
Men and women were housed separately in the two wings on either side of the central entrance.
Through the decades, many county residents lived in the home, providing labor to farm the land, maintain the grounds and dwellings and generated revenue to pay for the operations of the facility. In addition to providing a room, residents received meals, medical care and recreational activities.
The farm encompassed 113 acres, including two large barns, a hog lot, corn crib, agricultural storage buildings, pastures and crop fields. Residents who were able worked the farm to benefit the residents as well as raise money to support operations. Others were expected to do daily chores. A typical day began at 5:30 a.m. and ended with the lights out at 9 p.m.
During the 1930 Depression, 116 people lived in the home. It is considered one of the more economically fruitful times in its history as the surplus sale of produce and agriculture products returned $748 to the county above the costs of its operations.
In the 1960s, the building began to deteriorate. According to reports at the time, paint was peeling throughout the building, wires were exposed, room ventilation was compromised, and resident rooms were sparsely furnished.
This was also the time in American history that Social Security, nursing homes and other social institutions were becoming prevalent. Residents could now afford to live on their own or access facilities which had staff who were trained to deal with medical and mental health problems, as explained in documentation provided by the Elkhart County Historical Museum.
Community support helped fix some of these problems, but by 1977, the county decided it was not economically feasible to continue to maintain the building. The County Home officially closed, and residents were relocated.
But the old Gothic-Revival structure was not allowed to go quietly toward demolition. There were four years of stalemate over its plight — from lawsuits to referendums, according to reporting by local newspapers, all to no avail. The demolition cost was $16,744.
NOTE: The information for this story was compiled from research conducted at the Elkhart County Museum.