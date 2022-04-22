GOSHEN — It’s about to get significantly easier to drive an electric vehicle in Elkhart County.
As a way to help kick off the upcoming Air Quality Action Season, which runs from May 1 through Sept. 30, The Goshen News recently spoke with Leah Thill, senior environmental planner with the Michiana Area Council of Governments, to discuss some of the more environmentally friendly projects currently on the horizon for the Goshen/Elkhart County area.
Thill recently helmed the 2022 Partners for Clean Air Awards Luncheon which MACOG hosts each spring to honor businesses, individuals and organizations from the region that go above and beyond to keep the air clean. The awards are the result of a public nomination process.
And while Elkhart County may have received no awards from MACOG at this year’s event, which took place Wednesday at the Matterhorn Conference Center in Elkhart, Thill was quick to point out that it’s not because there is no work being done in the county when it comes to environmentally friendly projects.
“Part of the reason we didn’t do awards for Elkhart County this year is because we’ve given recent awards, and we can’t give the city of Goshen an award every year, for example,” Thill explained. “But one we did consider this year was the Tom Naquin Auto Group, which is located in the Elkhart area. They had recently installed some fast-charging EV stations, where before there were actually no fast-charging stations in Elkhart County.”
Speaking to additional environmentally friendly projects on the horizon for the area, Thill noted that there are actually several new EV charging stations coming to the cities of Goshen and Elkhart later this summer.
“I can tell you that the city of Elkhart will be installing two charging stations,” Thill said. “They’re called Level 2, but you can think of them as destination stations, because they provide about 25 mph. So, they’re more appropriate for, for example, if you’re going shopping, out to dinner, maybe going downtown to run some errands. They’re not really intended for long-distance travel, or very fast recharging. So, the city of Elkhart will be installing two in the downtown later this spring or summer.
As for Goshen, Thill noted that a similar EV charging station was recently installed at the Goshen Public Library, and a couple more are planned for installation at other areas of the city later this summer, one of which will be located in the public parking lot near the Goshen Brewing Company.
“They all have to be done this year, so the spring or summer of this year is the timeframe for those,” Thill said of the charging stations. “So, soon there will be a lot more publicly available charging in the area. And I would add that most people will do 80% to 90% of their charging at home, so these are not really intended to replace that, but instead to give people the range confidence that they’ll be able to get to their destination and charge, especially people visiting from outside of our communities.”
In related news, Thill noted that during Wednesday’s Partners for Clean Air Awards Luncheon, both the city of Elkhart and the city of Goshen talked about implementing hybrid police vehicles in their fleets, and their plans to start transitioning to plug-in vehicles.
“Along those lines, the city of Goshen announced that they have ordered three Ford F-150 Lightning pickup trucks, so all-electric pickup trucks,” Thill said. “So, that’s sort of another piece of transportation electrification that’s happening locally.”
Speaking to how the new charging station projects will be funded, Thill noted that all but the Tom Naquin stations are being funded in part by the Indiana Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Fund.
“NIPSCO is also providing funding to each of the stations in Goshen,” Thill added of the funding. “And then MACOG is providing $500 for each of those four stations to help offset the cost of a two-year promotional period where the first two hours of charging will be free for users of the stations.”
As to why MACOG is interested in supporting such projects, Thill said the group recognizes that automakers are making commitments to transition to selling all plug-in vehicles by the next 10 to 20 years, which is a very short time horizon.
“So, we want to help our communities be proactive in planning for at least a basic level of charging infrastructure so that people in our communities have the same access to the choice to be able to drive these vehicles, and for the clean air benefits that come with electrified transportation,” Thill said. “It’s very important to us that we maintain our attainment of air quality standards, including ozone, and so clean transportation is a focus area for MACOG.”
As part of that effort, Thill noted that MACOG and the Michiana Electric Vehicle Network will once again be partnering with the city of Goshen for an electric vehicle drivers education event planned for September First Fridays in downtown Goshen Sept. 2.
“People will have an opportunity to talk with local drivers and even test drive electric vehicles,” Thill said. “The group represents a diverse group of at least two dozen different plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicle models — from older, affordable used EVs to the latest long-range vehicles available today.”
LOOKING AHEAD
Asked to describe how she sees the region adapting to the growing push for a strong EV infrastructure moving forward, Thill said she expects to see a bit of a lag in that adoption process which is going to take some serious work to overcome.
“I would say that, despite the projections and the plans in the auto industry, I wouldn’t take for granted that it will happen here, and at the same rates that are projected,” Thill said. “So, it is not going to be an automatic process. It still takes planning and proactive investments at the community scale and at the interstate scale to make sure that people here can benefit, and that all people can benefit.”
One such investment that has her encouraged, Thill said, is a $100 million influx the state of Indiana will be getting over the next five years through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program — funding which will be dedicated specifically to expanding the state’s EV fast-charging infrastructure.
“I think that the biggest missing piece is peoples’ confidence to be able to take those plug-in vehicles a long distance, and the $100 million that the state of Indiana is getting over the next five years will go a really long way toward building out that network to complement what people have at the community level to charge in the community, while also being able to get to Chicago, etc.,” Thill said. “In addition, the Volkswagen program has a set-aside for fast-charging that a consortium of utilities will be implementing, and there will be several that will be coming to our region next year. So, things are really changing, but that has been the biggest missing piece, getting that confidence in long-distance travel.”
ABOUT MACOG
The Michiana Area Council of Governments is a metropolitan planning commission serving Elkhart, Kosciusko, Marshall and St. Joseph counties in northern Indiana.
The voluntary organization of local governments studies and attempts to resolve, for the benefit of each member and the region, areas of interlocal issues, which includes but is not limited to transportation, transit, economic development, environment and other issues that impact the region.
For more information about MACOG visit www.macog.com.
