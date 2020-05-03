State health officials reported Sunday three more deaths in Elkhart County due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 12.
The Indiana Department of Health also reported 18 new positive cases over the weekend in Elkhart County, bringing the total up to 311 with 2,412 total people tested.
Noble County also reported two new deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 14. There were 83 positive tests reported there, up 12 from Friday, and 401 people tested, up 34 from Friday.
The IDH also reported that 645 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus to 19,933.
While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, officials state in a news release Sunday. As of Sunday, 43.7% of ICU beds and 80.4% of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.
A total of 1,132 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of the virus by Sunday, an increase of 17 over the previous day. Another 114 probable deaths have been reported. To date, 108,859 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 104,141 on Saturday.
Marion County had the most new cases at 193.
Here are Sunday’s numbers, as reported by the IDH, in local counties:
• LaGrange County — 28 positive tests, with three new cases; two deaths, zero new; 166 tested, up 10.
• Kosciusko County — 36 positive tests, zero new; one death, zero new; 624 tested, up 70.
• St. Joseph County — 658 positive tests, up 16; 20 deaths, up one; 3,715 tested, up 179.
• Marshall County — 31 positive tests, up one; one dead, zero new; 471 tested, up 17.
ISH officials announced they will offer drive-thru testing clinics this week across the state, with the closest being in Marshall County. That event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Plymouth High School #1 Big Red Dr., Plymouth. The testing is open to symptomatic healthcare workers, first responders or essential workers, individuals who have symptoms and are in a high-risk category due to age, weight or underlying health conditions, and those who live in the same residence as one of the priority categories. Participants should bring a driver’s license or other state-issued identification card. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
In addition, a COVID-19 testing site dedicated to uninsured and Spanish-speaking individuals and families will be offered in Elkhart from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The testing will be located in the Concord Mall parking lot, 3701 S. Main St.
Attendees should look for a trailer and tent.
Call 574-307-6870 to register.
Grant for nonprofit organizations, small businesses
Rob Rohena, owner of Monkeyhouse Marketing of Nappanee, recently announced he will offer $75,000 in grants and free websites for local non-profit organizations and small businesses.
“In times of crisis it’s important we support each other,” Rohena said. “Monkeyhouse Marketing wants to connect small businesses and nonprofit organizations to the programs and services that can help them most during the COVID 19 pandemic.”
Monkeyhouse Marketing will offer initiatives called “Monkey Do,” which is $25,000 in four annual grants for nonprofits and donations of 10 e-commerce websites valued at $50,000 for small businesses, among other services.
Monkey Do is looking to assist non-profits and small businesses in learning how to use digital tools to fish for donations, volunteers and/or new customers, officials state in a news release.
For non-profit organizations, Monkeyhouse will award up to $25,000 in creative services for one year. Those services could include creative consultation, fundraising and development consultation, print and web design and digital marketing and public relations.
Any 501c3 organization in northern Indiana, including St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall and Kosciusko counties, is eligible to apply. The grant application submission deadline is 4:30 p.m. May 15 with an award date of May 29.
Applications can be requested at 25kgrants@markethousemonketing.com or by calling 574-329-9022.
For small businesses, Monkeyhouse is offering 10 eligible small businesses within Michiana a new free website. Businesses in operation for at least one year and do not have an e-commerce website are eligible.
‘Secret Santa’ donors give $300K
An anonymous local businessman and his wife have donated $300,000 to help the community cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to officials with the United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties.
The donation is being divided three ways between the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a partnership between United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange Counties and the Community Foundation of Elkhart County, and local nonprofits Faith Mission and Church Community Services. The couple made similar $300,000 donations under the pseudonym “Secret Santa” in December 2009 and December 2011.
United Way and the Community Foundation are spearheading a community-wide response to the pandemic through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. The fund is focusing on the areas of childcare for first responders and healthcare workers, food security, support for those most at-risk, and community advocacy, officials stated recently in a news release.
Faith Mission provides a shelter and other services for homeless individuals. Church Community Services provides emergency assistance, job training and other services.
The gift comes at a time when many nonprofits, especially those that offer assistance with basic needs, are seeing a large increase in need, officials state in the news release.
USPS offers guidance on Hold Mail service
The U.S. Postal Service in the Greater Indiana District is providing information to help customers connect with their mail if they are temporarily displaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hold Mail service is designed for customers who plan on being away from their home or business for up to 30 days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Postal Service suspended the 30-day time frame and extended all Hold Mail requests until May 30. Mail and packages for businesses and residents will be held safely at their local Post Office until that date. On or before May 30, customers can either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office with proper identification or request redelivery.
Postal Service officials state in a recent press release they understand that some customers may need their mail held beyond May 30. Therefore, the Postal Service will institute a two-week grace period, beginning June 1, during which customers can contact their local Post Office to make arrangements to have their mail held longer.
On June 15, the Postal Service will revert back to its normal policy that allows for customers to have their mail held for 30 days. Customers with questions regarding Hold Mail requests can contact the Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).
